Diplo, Snoop Dogg and Tycho to Play Abracadabra Live Stream Festival

The lineup for the Abracadabra Festival 2020 has been announced, with Diplo, Snoop Dogg (“DJ Snoopadelic”) and Tycho headlining. The festival will be live streamed through Twitch on September 17-20.

Performances will be continuously streamed 24 hours/day for all four days of the festival. Other names on the lineup include B.o.B., Paris Hilton, Robert “Kool” Bell & Friends, Paris Hilton and T-Pain, along with many others.

Abracadabra Festival’s website says it’s being hosted from the Los Angeles Theatre, but the performances will be virtual from all over the world. Along with the performances and DJ sets, discussions & workshops led by environmental thought-leaders, wellness activities, magic shows and more will be offered as well.

The festival is a fundraiser for Lonely Whale, Parley for the Oceans and Bye Bye Plastic. All proceeds from the event will go to these causes and help the fight to save the oceans from pollution. Even for those not interested in the festivities, there’s an option to donate by texting MAGIC to 707070.

Abracadabra Festival co-founder BLOND:ISH commented on having to bring the event online this year, “As an international touring artist affected by Covid-19, it feels like we’re cracking the code in terms of continuing to build a connection with our community and bring them new transformative experiences from afar. Virtual events have greater reach and even more merit than physical ones in some ways, and will give an edge to the human connection we feel when physical events eventually return.”

Diplo has been staying creative this year. He put his birth name on a country-influenced R&B album called Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil that came out in May. Earlier this month, he released another album, an ambient release called MMXX.

Snoop Dogg was last seen releasing a tribute to Nipsey Hussel called “Nipsey Blue” in August, and earlier released quarantine-inspired “I Wanna Go Outside” in May. He also featured on a remix of Problem’s “Don’t Be Mad at Me” along with Freddie Gibbs.

Tycho started his year by releasing an instrumental version of 2019’s WEATHER, called SIMULCAST. In August, he played Inside Lands, the virtual festival presented by Outside Lands. He also contributed to a compilation called Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, which appeared on the last Bandcamp Friday and supported a charity called Fair Fight in attempts to keep American elections fair.





Photo credit: Mauricia Alvarado