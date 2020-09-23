Fleet Foxes Say They Plan To Have Nine New Songs Ready by 2021

Home News Aaron Grech September 23rd, 2020 - 4:10 PM

Fleet Foxes are fresh off the release of their latest studio album Shore, which came out yesterday to coincide with the autumnal equinox, to signify the beginning of the season. The band has now unveiled further plans for the year, which includes the release of nine new songs set to be ready by 2021.

These new songs will feature co-writing credits from Morgan Henderson, Skyler Skjelset, Casey Wescott, and Christian Wargo, as the group seeks to make the most of the year’s liminal time that has been allowed due to a lack of touring. The group is planning on bringing the new album and these new songs into their upcoming live events.

This latest record was recorded in various locations such as Hudson, New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Long Island City and New York City from September 2018 until September 2020. Vocals and overdubs were handled at the legendary Electric Lady Studios, with the assistance of production engineer Beatriz Artola.

This latest release was accompanied by a film directed by Kersti Jan Werdal and captured by 16 mm film. This film showed the album’s 15 songs across various landscapes and captured the autumnal spirit present on the record. The record’s sound showcased their notable indie folk feel, with gentle touches that emulate a symbiotic relationship with nature.

“I listened to the album while driving, and observationally shot landscapes that I felt resonated with the music, yet also stood on their own,” Werdal explained in a press statement. “The film is intended to co-exist and engage with the album, rather than be in a direct and symbiotic relationship with it.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer