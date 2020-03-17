Recording Academy and Musicares Announces COVID-19 Relief Fund to Aid Music Professionals Affected by Cancellations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2020 - 7:03 PM

The Recording Academy, the organization responsible for hosting prominent industry awards such as The Grammys and Musicares, its charity affiliate, have announced a new relief fund to aid professionals within the music industry who have been affected by cancellations caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Each organization has donated $1 million to thbe fund, with it totaling $2 million.

“Event cancellations are at unprecedented levels and the situation therefore requires an unprecedented response,”

Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim CEO of the Recording Academy stated in a press release. “Many people in the industry are now in crisis, not knowing what the future holds or having to deal with dire commercial realities. We are asking the entire industry to stand with us to support the musicians, artists and professionals who are the bedrock and the future of our music community.”

Prominent music festivals such as Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed, and will now be taking place in October as a result of this latest outbreak. Other prominent music festivals such as SXSW, have been cancelled entirely as a result of the outbreak, potentially leaving the company to massive financial losses. A fundraiser to help support vendors, workers and businesses affected by the cancellation has also been organized.

Many tours have also been cancelled or postponed, with acts from Billie Eilish to Devin Townsend, postponing their spring tours. Influential progressive metal band Tool have even been in a close proximity to the virus, as one of their concertgoers recently tested positive.