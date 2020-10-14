Bring Me The Horizon Announces New Album Post Human: Survival Horror Featuring Amy Lee of Evanescence, BABYMETAL and More for October 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech October 14th, 2020 - 6:30 PM

The UK outfit Bring Me The Horizon have announced a new project called Post Human: Survival Horror, which is set for release on October 30. Several songs from the album including “Parasite Eve,” which was written and recorded in isolation and “Ludens” which appeared on the Death Stranding: Timefall soundtrack and “Obey” featuring Yungblud, have already been released.

Other prominent artists such as Amy Lee of the rock band Evanescence, alternative rock group Nova Twins and kawaii metal outfit BABYMETAL have also been confirmed as features for the upcoming project. The singles that have been released from the project feature a blend of sounds from electronica, metal and rock, which the group have explored throughout their career.

While Bring Me The Horizon began as a deathcore/metalcore outfit in their early days, the band’s sound has since expanded into other genres such as pop and electronic music. Their last release, Music To Listen To…, explored some of the more ambient sides of the group and held a diverse set of guest features from the likes of pop artist Halsey, brutal tech metal group Lotus Eater and rock band Yonaka. They also collaborated with Halsey once more for the nu metal tinged single “Experiment On Me.”

Their ventures into pop territory can clearly be seen on “nihilist blues,” a song featuring alternative pop artist Grimes and “In The Dark.” The latter single had a music video which featured acclaimed actor Forrest Whittaker, and was co-directed by the band’s frontman Oliver Sykes and director/producer Brian Cox.

Post Human: Survival Horror track list

1. Dear Diary,

2. Parasite Eve

3. Tear Drops

4. Obey (feat. YUNGBLUD)

5. Itch For The Cure (When We Will Be Free?)

5. IXI (feat. Nova Twins)

6. Kingslayer (feat. BABYMETAL)

7. Ludens

8. One Day The Only Butterflies Left Will Be In Your Chest As You March Towards Your Death (feat. Amy Lee of Evanescence)