Evanescence Announces New Album The Bitter Truth For 2020 Release

Jesse Raymer April 17th, 2020 - 7:09 PM

Despite 2020 bringing along many setbacks, Evanescence plans to keep their promise to fans. In a Facebook post released earlier today, the beloved rock outfit announced that they are releasing a new album titled The Bitter Truth later this year. This album comes as a treat to fans, as the group’s last studio album was in 2011. Regarding the upcoming album, lead singer Amy Lee stated that “The songs came from all different places, they’re not all in the same vein,” Lee continued to say that “It’s going really great. It’s a combination of a lot of things … It’s definitely 100 percent us, but it’s also taking risks, and I think it’s meaningful — deeply meaningful… A lot of it has attitude.”



In addition to the announcement The Bitter Truth, Evanescence mentioned that they will be releasing the track “Wasted On You” next Friday, April 24. The first 50 people who pre-save the track will get the opportunity to hear it on a Zoom call with Amy Lee next Thursday, April 23. This single comes after the group released a cover of Fleetwood’s Mac’s “The Chain” earlier this year.

Though the album has not been given a specific release date, fans can look forward to the new single as a teaser of what’s to come. This announcement comes after the group had to reschedule their “Worlds Collide” European tour. The tour was supposed to begin in Brussels, Belgium on April 4. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tour has to be rescheduled to September.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado