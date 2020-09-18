Evanescence’s Amy Lee Provides Guest Vocals on Wagakki Band’s Anthemic Track “Sakura Rising”

Home News Maia Anderson September 18th, 2020 - 11:18 PM

Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee was featured on Japanese rock band Wagakki Band’s track “Sakura Rising,” released Sept. 18. Wagakki Band, founded in 2012 incorporates traditional Japanese instruments called wagakki in their music.

“Sakura Rising” starts off with a soft riff on what sounds similar to a banjo and lyrics that incorporate a blend of Japanese and English. Lee’s vocals appear contrapuntally, layered behind the lead singer’s, with the two at times singing in separate languages and occasionally coming together for a line in English.

The song quickly becomes heavier, with screeching guitar lines and heavy drums bringing features of metal. But the band blends in elements of wind and string instruments over top that give it a unique, distinctive sound.

In April, Evanescence announced it will be releasing a new album The Bitter Truth this year. In August, the band released a video for their single, “Use My Voice.” The band teamed up with HeadCount, a non-partisan, non-profit voter registration organization that launched a campaign called “Use My Voice” to promote voter registration before the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

“The ‘Use My Voice’ campaign is about empowering people to use their voice at the ballot box,” Lee said.

Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, Sharon den Adel of Within Temptation, Deena Jakoub of Veridia, Lindsey Stirling and Lee’s sisters Lori Le Bulloch and Carrie South are all featured on the track.

In July, Halestorm released the song “Break In” that featured Lee’s vocals.

Featured image: Mauricio Alvarado