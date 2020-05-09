Amy Lee of Evanescence and Lzzy Hale Cover Halestorm’s “Break In” in Isolation

Home News Ariel King May 9th, 2020 - 5:56 PM

Amy Lee of Evanescence joined Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale for a cover of “Break In.” The pair sang their duet with only a keyboard joining for instrumentals, each performing from their own studios.

Hale plays the keyboard while she sings, drums and guitars in the background of the Halestorm studio. Lee performs at her own home studio, her voice synching with Hale’s perfectly as they harmonize in their respective homes.

The video was part of We Are Hear’s “On The Air” series, in which Hale has her own segment: “Raise Your Horns With Lzzy Hale.” Both Lee and Hale spoke about how quarantine has affected them and trying to stay inspired during lockdown before diving into their duet.

Hale thanks Lee on her show, stating how Lee opened doors in her and many other women in the rock industry’s career. They debate the realness of the music industry and the trials they faced being women in metal. Both make the point of how they’ve had to prove they can write songs, play guitar and front a band.

“When we were shopping for labels and all of that, literally every single person we showcased to said ‘okay we really like you, but we don’t know what to do with you, because you’re a girl, and that whole girl-thing in rock isn’t really happening right now,'” Hale said.

She went on to explain how Lee’s popularity helped gain a platform for Halestorm and was what pushed her career forward. Evanescence formed in 1995 with their first full-length album, Fallen, released in 2003 and winning the band two Grammy awards out of six nominations.

Evanescence recently announced they will be dropping a new album this year. They also released their latest song “Wasted On You” with an accompanying video filmed in quarantine, showing each band member’s pets and family.

Like many artists, Halestorm were forced to cancel their 2020 tour dates for spring. The band had joined Alice Cooper on a co-headlining tour last year.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado