Greg Puciato Announces December 2020 Fuck Content Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech November 24th, 2020 - 2:20 PM

Greg Puciato of Killer Be Killed, The Black Queen and formerly of The Dillinger Escape Plan, has announced as new live stream called Fuck Content, which is set to take place on December 11. This event will be broadcast at 6 p.m. PST and has tickets available here.

This stream comes on the heels of the release of Puciato’s debut solo record Child Soldier: Creator Of God. This stream is planned as a unique multi-media event, blending in vintage VHS aesthetics with arthouse sensibilities backed by his music.

“’Fuck Content’ is just another creative release, but in a different medium, marrying visual art, audio, live performance, studio footage….a lot of different elements together,” explains Puciato of the stream. “I wanted to make the modern equivalent of a VHS release you would have bought from a band decades ago, but with more of an arthouse sensibility.”

Puciato recently discussed his role with The Dillinger Escape Plan, stating that he “wouldn’t even say Dillinger was a ‘real band,'” due to how the group recorded music. The artist was particularly critical of the group’s use of hired session musicians throughout their career, while expressing praise for his new outfit Killer Be Killed.

Killer Be Killed have released a number of singles this year including “Dream Gone Bad,” “Inner Calm For Outer Storms” and “From A Crowded Wound.” The outfit released their latest studio album Reluctant Hero on November 20. Puciato has made further appearances alongside Jesse Draxler for “Everyone Dies and Nothing Goes On” and in the short horror film Metavision.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat