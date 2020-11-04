Greg Puciato Says The Dillinger Escape Plan Wasn’t a “Real Band” Because of Hired Musicians

Home News Aaron Grech November 4th, 2020 - 9:09 PM

While Greg Puciato fronted one of the most acclaimed metalcore outfits of the late 1990s and 2000s, the performer revealed some nuanced takes on how the group operated during an interview with Kerrang!. During the interview Puciato stated he “wouldn’t even say Dillinger was a ‘real band,'” due to its blend of the core group and hired musicians, along with what he called a “segregated” writing relationship between himself and guitarist Ben Weinman.

“This [Killer Be Killed] is more of a band than I’ve been in for a really long time. I wouldn’t even say Dillinger was a ‘real band’, because there were a couple of people in the band and a couple hired. It became this fuckin’ Voltron where we went through, like, 40 members,” Weinman explained. “Also, the writing relationship between Ben [Weinman, The Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist] and I was completely segregated where we wrote our individual parts, then smashed them together. With KBK, it’s much more natural. We’re all equal members.”

Puciato was with the group from 2001 until their dissolution in 2017, following the release if their final record Dissociation. He was the main singer on all of the band’s studio album’s with the exception of their debut record, Calculating Infinity.

The vocalist has been busy this year with his debut solo record Child Soldier: Creator Of God, which was released ahead of schedule this year due to leaks. He recently collaborated with Jesse Draxler for “Everyone Dies and Nothing Goes On” and appeared in the short horror film Metavision. Killer Be Killed will be releasing their upcoming album Reluctant Hero this month, which is accompanied by the single “Dream Gone Bad.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat