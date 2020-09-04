Jesse Draxler and Greg Puciato Collaborate on Discordant New Song “Everyone Dies and Nothing Goes On”

Home News Ariel King September 4th, 2020 - 7:17 PM

Jesse Draxler and Greg Puciato have collaborated on the new track, “Everyone Dies and Nothing Goes On,” along with an accompanying music video. The song comes as part of Draxler’s compilation album, Reigning Cement, which features a variety of artists, including Chelsea Wolfe, Dylan Walker, Jaye Jayle and more, and incorporates Draxler’s visuals. The album also comes with a book.

Puciato’s collaboration with Draxler features Reigning Cement’s theme of industrial images. Puciato’s screams match images of construction and wired fences. Draxler’s album is heavily influenced by the industrial landscape around his studio in Los Angeles. The track features static and feedback, with thrashing noises that overload listeners’ ears. The track soon finds a peaceful breath, with synths invoking thoughtful emotion while Draxler’s distorted voice sound as if one is floating through an alternate realm.

In an interview with Brooklyn Vegan, Puciato explains that the track is meant to mimic death and the afterlife, with the chaos representing the fear and chaos found in death itself, and the tranquility and psychedelia representing the afterlife.

Similar to how the track itself is split in two, Draxler splits the footage from the track to match the change in sound. While the first half of the video features construction and heavy machinery to match Puciato’s shouting vocals, the second half features dripping water and puddles, highlighting the more serene noises while still sticking to the industrial theme of the album.

Reigning Cement was released earlier today, with “Everyone Dies and Nothing Goes On” being the fifth song from the album to have an accompanying music video. Previous releases from the album include Chelsea Wolfe’s “Valerian,” Dylan Walker of Full of Hell’s “Time reign cemenT” and Vowws’ “Them.” The 22-track album also includes collaborations with Eric Ghoste, Exploited Body, Gendo Ikari, Intensive Care, Jaye Jaye, Lisa Mungo, O Future, Planet B, Portrayal of Guilt, Reeko, Shifted, Street Sects, Surachai, Thirst Church, Teentemøller, TR/ST, Uniform and Virgin Mother.

Both the Double Gatefold and Book Bundle and Clear Variant of the album have sold out. An Oxblood variant of the album, with the accompanying book, are being limited to 100 copies and still has a few remaining for sale via Draxler’s Bandcamp page.

<a href="http://jessedraxler.bandcamp.com/album/reigning-cement">Reigning Cement by Jesse Draxler</a>

Puciato is a member of Killer Be Killed and had formerly been the lead singer of Dillinger Escape Plan. Killer Be Killed have teased their first new tracks in six years earlier this week, while Puciato released a new video for the solo track, “A Pair of Questions,” last week. In July, Puciato released the solo song “Roach Hiss.” Dillinger Escape Plan participated in the Slay At Home Black Lives Matter livestream event this past June. Puciato is also a member of The Black Queen, and the band released their latest album, Infinite Games, in 2018.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat