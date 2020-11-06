Killer Be Killed Share Epic New Music Video For Their Song “Inner Calm For Outer Storms”

Home News Maia Anderson November 6th, 2020 - 7:03 PM

Supergroup Killer Be Killed have released their third single, “Inner Calm from Outer Storms,” for their upcoming sophomore album, Reluctant Hero, which is to be released on Nov. 20. The release is accompanied by a music video directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera.

The song featured vocals from Mastodon’s Troy Sanders and The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Greg Puciato, as well as Max Cavalera of Soulfly, who also plays guitar on the track. Ben Koller of Converge plays the drums.

Sanders said that the new track is about “having the ability to sense a distant or unseen target,” according to Consequence of Sound. “It explores a journey of reckless abandon where the destination may, or may not, actually exist.”

Puciato added that the lyrics reference “the idea of being open to the freedom of having chaos be a state of existence.”

“Inner Calm from Outer Storms” starts off with a simple percussive beat and soft guitars with quiet vocals from Puciato. As the electric guitars join in playing strong power chords, Sanders comes in with his signature deep bass vocals and the tempo picks up pace.

Cavalera then joins in forcefully with screaming vocals, raising the urgency of the track, which moves into hyperspeed toward the end with Puciato switching from his soft vocals to full blown screams.

The track features lines such as “Are you filled with the divine / That was locked in the street / Did you take a chance with your whole life / Do you only love to be free?”

It was accompanied by a simple music video of the supergroup performing with red strobe lights shining on them. The video keeps your attention with the constantly moving camera angles.

Last month, Killer Be Killed debuted the second single from Reluctant Hero, “Dream Gone Bad.” The band has been working on the album since 2018, and it will be their first since their self-titled debut album in 2014. The 11-song album was produced by Josh Wilbur.

Killer Be Killed first teased that new music was coming in a 24-second trailer released in early September, then announced the album would be coming out in November and released the first single “Deconstructing Self-Destruction.”

Sanders, who also plays bass and sings in Mastodon, talked with mxdwn in September about Mastodon’s latest release, a compilation of live recordings, B-sides and covers from unexpected artists called Medium Rarities.

Reluctant Hero track list:

Deconstructing Self-Destruction Dream Gone Bad Left Of Center Inner Calm From Outer Storms Filthy Vagabond From A Crowded Wound The Great Purge Comfort From Nothing Animus Dead Limbs Reluctant Hero

Featured image: Raymond Flotat