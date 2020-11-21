Killer Be Killed Share New Music Video For “From A Crowded Wound”

Home News Kyle Cravens November 21st, 2020 - 7:11 PM

According to THEPRP, heavy metal supergroup Killer Be Killed premiered a new music video for their single “From A Crowded Wound.” In the directors’ chair for the video sat Costin Chioreanu, and the new visual was a great way to celebrate the release of their new album, Reluctant Hero, which just released on November 20.

Killer Be Killed is currently comprised of The Dillinger Escape Plan’s lead vocalist Greg Puciato, Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera, Converge’s Ben Koller on drums and Mastodon bassist and co-vocalist Troy Sanders. Check out this interview with Sanders that delves into rare memories and introspection on the new album.

“From A Crowded Room” is the perfect way to convince anyone that’s still wary that Killer Be Killed wasn’t holding any punches on their newest sophomore project, Koller comments, “‘From A Crowded Wound‘ is the creeping punisher on this record, a lumbering steamroller laying a trail of sleek acid slime from beginning to end.”

This announcement follows the supergroups string of single releases this fall. Both October’s “Dream Gone Bad” and November’s “Inner Calm For Outer Stores” were released alongside their respective music videos.

photo credit: Raymond Flotat