Killer Be Killed Announce New Album Reluctant Hero for November 2020 Release

Bryan Boggiano September 4th, 2020 - 3:36 PM

Heavy metal supergroup Killer Be Killed announced Friday that their upcoming second studio album, Reluctant Hero, will be released Nov. 20 through Nuclear Blast Records. It will be their first release since their self-titled debut album in 2014. Along with the album announcement, the group released “Deconstructing Self-Destruction,” the album’s lead single.

Max Cavelera of Soulfly and (formerly) Sepultura, Ben Koller of Converge and Mutoid Man and Troy Sanders of Mastodon and Gone Is Gone contribute vocals. Greg Puciato of The Dillinger Escape Plan and The Black Queen plays drums. Puciato and Cavalera play guitar, while Sanders also plays bass. The group’s upcoming album is produced by Josh Wilbur.

The group formed in 2011, but did not have a name until 2013. The founding lineup included all current members except Koller. Bassist Dave Elitch of The Mars Volta left the group in 2015. Koller replaced Elitch at 2015’s Soundwave Festival, where they made their live debut. Guitarist Juan Montoya contributes during live sets.

“After 6 years, the magic is back,” said Cavalera in a press release. “Reluctant Hero, full of riffs and catchy melodies.”

In a statement, Puciato said, ““This has been a long time coming. It feels great to be getting this out. Also can I say that Troy’s verse vocals are f***ing insane? What an entrance. Go for a drive and roll the windows down and crank this thing up.”

The 11-song album is available for preorder as a CD, a 2LP black vinyl and other limited-edition vinyl types of the group’s website. The new music comes after the group teased new music.

In April 2018, Cavalera confirmed the group was working on their second studio album. In an interview with “Red Light District Show,” he said, “We’re actually practicing tomorrow. The guys are flying here to Phoenix and we’re gonna go to our Soulfly place of practice, which is like this big warehouse that we have [with] all our gear there. So they’re flying in, and they rented a house. So, yeah, we’re gonna finally, finally get some new stuff. We’ll try to write as much as we can. I’m really excited. I think we’re gonna definitely have a new Killer Be Killed [album]….”

Prior to cancellations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cavalera expressed interest in setting up tours to two of the group’s releases. Puciato announced his debut album will be released in October. Koller recently contributed to “Two Minutes To Late Night,” while Sanders was recently featured on Kvelertak’s “Crack of Doom.”

Reluctant Hero track list:

“Deconstructing Self-Destruction” “Dream Gone Bad” “Left Of Center” “Inner Calm From Outer Storms” “Filthy Vagabond” “From A Crowded Wound” “The Great Purge” “Comfort From Nothing” “Animus” “Dead Limbs” “Reluctant Hero”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat