Greg Puciato Appears in New Horror Short Film Metavision

Greg Puciato, member of the now disbanded Dillinger Escape Plan, is making his acting debut in “Metavision,” a short film directed by Jai Love. The film was released on October 15 at Screamfest LA. While Puciato is a part of two musical groups, The Black Queen and Killer Be Killed, he has also been working on creating his own solo content. He released his debut solo album, Child Soldier: Children of God, at the beginning of the month after it was leaked weeks earlier than the original release date.

“I had actually just seen Jai’s film, ‘Dead Hands Dig Deep,’ when he reached out to me. Life is full of synchronicities,” said Puciato according to a press release. He went on to explain that being in Love’s short film is the second time he has been asked to kill someone for a video, the first time was for a music video.

Puciato was the lead vocalist for American metalcore band Dillinger Escape Plan during the majority of its lifetime. The New Jersey band formed in 1997 with Ben Weinman, Adam Doll, Dimitri Minakakis and Chris Pennie but Puciato didn’t join the band until 2001. Although members of Dillinger Escape Plan had come and gone over the years, it only ended with a few of the original members. The band released six studio albums before parting ways in 2017. Since then, Puciato has moved on to other projects with bands such as The Black Queen and Killer Be Killed, but he has also moved on to create solo work as well.

“It felt as if I had more to say, but nothing that necessarily filled the script of [my various] bands so I ended up with something that I found to be intensely personal and super satisfying, but also confusing as far as what to do with it,” explained Puciato according to Consequence of Sound. Puciato announced his solo project in July of this year. With the announcement came the single “Do You Need Me To Remind You?” off the new album. You can stream his debut solo album here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat