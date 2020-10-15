Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Maintain Social Distancing at a Strip Club in New Music Video For “Babies & Fools” Featuring Conway The Machine

Home News Roy Lott October 15th, 2020 - 11:45 PM

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist have released the latest visual for their track”Babies & Fools” from their high fidelity joint project, Alfredo. The track featuring Conway The Machine and was directed by James “JMP” Pereira and follows the videos for “Frank Lucas” featuring Benny The Butcher, “Scottie Beams” featuring Rick Ross and “1985,” all released earlier this year. The music video for Frank Lucas shows Gibbs rapping in front of a street mural that depicts himself wearing Frank Lucas’ iconic mink coat outfit shown in 2007’s film American Gangster starring Russell Crowe and Denzel Washington. In Scottie Beam, Gibbs plays a man who killed a cop and is running from the law. In the new video shows the trio practicing social distancing in a strip club while rapping the lyrics of the song. Check out the video below.

Along with the video drop, they have also released a merch collection for the album including t-shirts, hoodies, and long sleeves, which can be purchased via their official shop. Benny The Butcher recently made a stand against police brutality as one of the many artists who signed an open letter calling for police reform in June.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister