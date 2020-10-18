Statik Selektah Shares Bouncing New Track “Keep It Moving” With Nas, Joey Bada$$ and Gary Clark Jr.

Home News Peter Mann October 18th, 2020 - 5:48 PM

Boston, Massachusetts native and New York-based DJ/producer/radio personality, Statik Selektah, recently released a star-studded collaborative single “Keep It Moving” featuring New York rappers Nas and Joey Bada$$ as well as Austin, Texas-based guitarist Gary Clark, Jr.. As previously reported on Consequence of Sound, “According to a statement, Statik Selektah debuted ‘Keep It Moving’ during an afterparty following a Dave Chappelle show over the summer. ‘[Chappelle] introduced it to the crowd, who all went crazy. It was a really dope moment and it was then when I knew this song was gonna be a time stamp on 2020,’ said the DJ/producer. ‘I’m so happy the world finally gets to hear it.'”

The track “Keep It Moving” is the lead single from Selektah’s ninth full-length studio album The Balancing Act, via the Nas’ helmed Mass Appeal Records, slated for release sometime later this year according to the aforementioned source. The track is a smooth, nostalgic boom bap riddled ride that instills the fiery lyrical talent of prolific rapper Nas and the introspective younger lyrical prowess of Joey Bada$$. Coupled with the craftily curated street ear of Selektah’s pristine New York rap production and Clark, Jr.’s melodically smooth blues work, the latest musical offering from Selektah is easily one of his finest released efforts. According to the above source, “Other guests set to appear include 2 Chainz, Dave East, Griselda, and Method Man. The effort follows 2017’s 8, another guest-heavy affair.”

Bada$$ and Nas trade lyrical bars that speak to the struggles of African Americans that strive to come out of poverty and still humbly attain success through hard work and spreading knowledge to their respective communities. Clark Jr.’s sleekly cool guitar licks along with the track’s boom bap New York hip hop bouncing groove, is the perfect soundtrack laid over verses from two immensely talented emcees. To listen to Statik Selektah’s “Keep It Moving” featuring Nas, Joey Bada$$ and Gary Clark, Jr. stream below, via YouTube.

As of late, Nas recently released his critically acclaimed thirteenth full-length studio album, King’s Disease, featuring the lead single “Ultra Black,” which was entirely produced by Fontana, California-based rapper/producer, Hit-Boy.