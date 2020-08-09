2 Chainz and Lil Wayne Hype You Up on New Track “Money Maker”

Home News Peter Mann August 9th, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Two of the most prolific hip hop artists from the south, 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, reunited for their latest single together entitled “Money Maker” which initially was teased and premiered during 2 Chainz’s Verzuz battle with Carol City, Florida-based rapper Rick Ross, this past Thursday, August 6, according to Pitchfork. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne previously worked together on their respective solo efforts and recorded a collaborative album together, ColleGrove, which served as 2 Chainz’s third studio album released back in March 2016, via Def Jam.

2 Chainz, fresh from the Timbaland and Swizz Beatz hosted DJ/producer curated head to head online Verzuz battle via Instagram, premiered his latest boisterously vibrant marching band-tinged single with Lil Wayne, that midnight August 6, via his official Twitter. Back in June, 2 Chainz was amongst a plethora of artists to take part of a live stream performance hosted by Superfly, a live entertainment and branding company, who put on a philanthropic experience to promote local small businesses.

Midnite!!! Shout ALL the HBCU’s 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/ErhVDQ7tLF — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) August 7, 2020

Rumored to be featured on the forthcoming project ColleGrove 2, “Money Maker” is a harmonious southern banger that seems to be an interpolation of Tupac’s “Run Tha Streetz” from his 1996 studio album, All Eyez on Me. The track has a drumline college marching band aesthetic that is infectiously entertaining. The kinetic energy between Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz can definitely be felt and heard. The two aforementioned artists trade suave, braggadocious lines that seem to cater to a club atmosphere. Picking up where the two left off with 2016’s ColleGrove, both artists don’t skip a beat here. To listen to “Money Maker” stream below, via YouTube.

The College Park, Georgia-based hip hop artist 2 Chainz, born Tauheed Epps, started his music career under the moniker Tity Boi as a part of a collective called Playaz Circle with Dolla Boy, whom were previously signed under rapper Ludacris music imprint, Disturbing Tha Peace. They recorded and released two albums 2007’s Supply and Demand and 2009’s Flight 360: The Takeoff, via Disturbing Tha Peace/Def Jam.

2 Chainz prominence as a solo artist started to take off around 2011-2012, featured as a guest artist on two major hits, Kanye West’s “Mercy” and Nicki Minaj’s “Beez in the Trap.” Since then, 2 Chainz has recored five full-length studio albums: 2012’s Based on a T.R.U. Story, 2013’s sequel sophomore follow-up B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time, 2016’s CollegeGrove, 2017’s Pretty Girls Like Trap Music and last year’s Rap or Go to the League, via Def Jam. Back in February, 2 Chainz released a collaborative album entitled No Face No Case with T.R.U. (which stands for The Real University comprised of artists Sleepy Rose, Worl, Skooly and Hott LockedN), via Atlantic.

New Orleans, Louisiana-based rapper, singer-songwriter, record executive and entrepreneur Lil Wayne (born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.) in the greater part of his early career was associated with Cash Money Records. Lil Wayne has paved his own lane inking his own deal with Young Money/Republic. In the span of his nearly 23 year long musical career, Lil Wayne has recorded and released a total of thirteen full-length studio albums, including his latest album Funeral back in January. As of late, Chance The Rapper has been touting unfinished songs featuring Lil Wayne, Daniel Caesar and Young Thug among others.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado