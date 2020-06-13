Small Business Live Stream Virtual Festival Announces Lineup Featuring 2 Chainz, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile and More

Home News Alex Limbert June 13th, 2020 - 5:01 PM

On Saturday, June 20, 2020, Superfly, a live entertainment and branding company, is presenting a philanthropic music experience to support local businesses called Small Business Live to help underserved entrepreneurs in the United States. Live streaming performances are set to start at 4 p.m. ET and continue through 10 p.m. ET. Performers will be live streaming from the small businesses of their choice. The lineup and locations include:

2 Chainz at K&K Soul Food in Atlanta, Georgia

Allen Stone at Terrain in Spokane, Washington

Bam Marley (location to be announced)

Brandi Carlile at Easy Street Records in Seattle, Washington

Brittany Howard at Fanny’s House of Music in Nashville, Tennessee

Jufu at Envirobliss in Brooklyn, New York

Leon Bridges at Avoca Coffee in Fort Worth, Texas

Moon Taxi at Grimey’s in Nashville, Tennessee

Nathaniel Ratelff (location to be announced)

T-Pain (location to be announced), and

more to come

The event will be streamed on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, LiveXLive and Bustle Digital Group’s publications. One hundred percent of donations received from the event will go to Accion Opportunity Fund, a global nonprofit organization working to ensure that underserved entrepreneurs in the U.S. have access to the capital and resources they need to build and grow their businesses.

Founding Partners of the event include TikTok, AT&T Business, GoDaddy, Vistaprint and Square. On their Facebook page, Superfly states “we have been pouring our hearts into Small Business Live to raise money for at risk small businesses impacted by Covdid-19.” TikTok announces “As a founding partner of Small Business Live, TikTok is proud to rally a community of creators around the small businesses that need our support.” AT&T declares “AT&T Business is a proud supporter of Small Business Live. From coffee shops to bike shops, yoga studios to petstores, small businesses connect our communities in irreplaceable ways.”

If you would like to receive updates to the Small Business Live event, you can sign up for the event mailing list. Details on how to donate have yet to be determined however instructions on how to donate will be posted once available. More information about the small business venues where artists will be performing live can also be found on their website.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister