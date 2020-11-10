Peter Hook and The Light Shares Quarantined Performance of Gorillaz’ “Aries”

Home News Aaron Grech November 10th, 2020 - 5:58 PM

Peter Hook and The Light, spearheaded by founding New Order and Joy Division bassist Peter Hook, have shared a quarantine cover of Gorillaz “Aries.” This song was originally included on Gorillaz latest studio album release Song Machine and featured Hook on bass and fellow musician Georgia.

This take on “Aries” features Hook’s distinct bassline, which is instantly recognizable for any New Order or Peter Hook and The Light fans. This performance gives “Aries” a nostalgic new wave feel, as Hook deliver soothing vocals on top of an infectious old school synth-pop instrumental with passionate choruses.

“Aries” was far from the only star-studded single to be included on Song Machine. The record also held the singles “Valley of The Pagans” featuring Beck “Chalk Tablet Towers” featuring St. Vincent, “Strange Timez” featuring Robert Smith, “Pac-Man” featuring Schoolboy Q, “Friday 13th” featuring Octavian, “”Désolé” featuring Diawara and “Momentary Bliss” featuring slowthai and Slaves. Albarn is also following up this album with a planned radio show, a December live stream, an upcoming film and a new television series, which was first announced back in 2017.

Although Hook left New Order in 2007, he still performs music from the group with Peter Hook and The Light, who held a tour in 2019 where the group covered the New Order records Technique and Republic. While Hook still performs music from the legendary new wave outfit, his relationship with his former bandmates has been less amicable as he sued New Order in 2015, with the dispute getting resolved two years later.