Watch Mr. Bungle Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen with Cover of “Loss of Control” During Live Stream

Experimental metal outfit Mr. Bungle held a live stream this past weekend, which included a tribute to the late rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who passed away last month following a battle with cancer. The group honored the guitar legend with a cover of “Loss of Control” from the band’s 1980 record Women and Children First. The group’s frontman Mike Patton, had previously given tribute to the late musician following Van Halen’s passing.

This cover of “Loss of Control” sees the band treat the rock song to a metal reworking, with harsh thrash instrumentals guiding the song as Patton emphatically emulates the vocal style of Van Halen’s iconic frontman David Lee Roth.

Mr. Bungle’s re-recording The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo was released a week ago and was accompanied by a new single “Eracist” alongside reworked singles “Raping Your Mind,” and “Anarchy Up Your Anus.” This project was recorded by the band’s original trio: Patton, Trevor Dunn and Trey Spruance, alongside new members Scott Ian, the guitarist of Anthrax and Dave Lombardo, Slayer’s founding drummer. The band also released a cover of The Exploited’s “USA,” earlier this year.

Patton stated that he does not know if Mr. Bungle will continue to work on new music following their latest re-recording. When asked if they would continue recording new material he stated: “I would never say no, but I kinda doubt it. It’s just really like a moment in time and we’re documenting a sound that we had that really most people don’t understand. It illustrates basically where we came from, and I don’t know if we could do that twice.”