Mr. Bungle Releases First New Recording in 21 Years with Cover of The Exploited’s “USA”

Home News Aaron Grech June 4th, 2020 - 11:40 PM

Legendary experimental outfit Mr. Bungle has officially released its first new recording in 21 years, and the first track with new members Dave Lombardo and Scott Ian. The new single is a cover of The Exploited Classic “USA,” with 100 percent of the revenue of this track going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, until July 4. This song was originally featured on The Exploited’s Troops of Tomorrow, which was released in 1982

“Fuck The USA” is done in the vein of an aggressive hardcore track, with emotionally charged chants of “Fuck The USA” sung repeatedly over, above a quick tempo and aggressive punk guitar chords that also have an electrifying guitar solo. While the song has underlying politics, the band states that it is not part of one political part, but of unrest in general.



“Doesn’t matter what part of the political spectrum you are on, everyone at some point has said ‘F**k the USA.’ The closest thing we have to a universal sentiment,” the band’s guitarist, Trey Spruance, explained.

The remaining Mr. Bungle members include Mike Patton, the frontman for Faith No More, and Trevor Dunn, the band’s bassist. Ian is best known for his role as the guitarist of the “Big Four” thrash metal outfit Anthrax, while Lombardo is best known as the founding drummer for fellow “Big Four” act, Slayer.

Both artists toured with the band during a limited run of reunion performances last year and will re-record the entirety of their 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny.