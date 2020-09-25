Rhea Perlman Will Provide Narration on Upcoming Re-Recording of Mr. Bungle’s “Anarchy Up Your Anus”

Home News Ariel King September 25th, 2020 - 2:35 PM

Comedian Rhea Perlman will be appearing on the upcoming re-recording of Mr. Bungle’s 1985 album, The Raging Wrath of The Easter Bunny. Perlman’s role will be providing narration for the track, “Anarchy Up Your Anus” on the re-recorded album, which is set for release on October 30.

The original version of the track includes narration over the electrifying guitars and deep bass, a haunting tone providing lines such as, “There stands a dilapidated old mansion/Some say the house is haunted, but you don’t believe in such things/One dark and stormy night/A light appears in the top-most window of the tower in the house/You decide to investigate/And you never return.” Perlman will be narrating the lines in the re-recording of the track, introducing the song and describing the haunted house. Hear the original below.

Perlman is best known for her work on the television show, Cheers, where she played the role of head-waitress Carla Tortelli. The actress and comedian also appeared in a number of films, including Matilda, Canadian Bacon, The Sessions and Poms. In 1983, the actress co-hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live alongside her husband, Danny DeVito.

The album was first released as a demo, and had been Mr. Bungle’s first cohesive work as a band. Mr. Bungle opted to re-record the demos so they could have a clearer sound, where each instrument and vocal could distinctly be heard. Originally performed by Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, Trevor Dunn and Jed Watts, the re-recorded album will include the return of Patton, Spruance and Dunn, as well as new members, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ianand former Slayer drummer, Dave Lombardo. The re-recording of The Raging Wrath of The Easter Bunny will also be Mr. Bungle’s first newly recorded album in nearly 21 years. Previous releases from the upcoming Mr. Bungle album have included the singles “Raping Your Mind” and “Eracist.”

Throughout their hiatus from Mr. Bungle, the band’s members have pursued a number of various projects. Patton went on to join Faith No More as the band’s lead vocalist, and has joined in on covers with Stormtroopers of Death for the song “Speak Spanish or Die” and a cover with Zeus! for The Cramp’s “Human Fly” in recent months.

Trevor Dunn appeared on King Buzzo’s album, Gift of Sacrifice, which had been released earlier this month. The bass player worked with Melvin’s lead singer and guitarist for the collaborative project, with Dunn playing bass on every song in the album, which included the singles “Science in Modern America,” “I’m Glad I Could Help Out” and “Delayed Clarity.”