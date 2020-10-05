Mr. Bungle Announces The Night They Came Home! Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech October 5th, 2020 - 6:28 PM

Experimental heavy metal outfit Mr. Bungle have announced a new live stream concert called “The Night They Came Home!,” which is set to take place this Halloween, October 31. The event will be broadcast for ticket purchasers starting at 12 p.m. PST, and will continue to be streamed for the next 72 hours on demand.

Tickets for this stream are $15 and can be purchased here. Ticket holders will also have special access to exclusive, commemorative merchandise, including a limited neon green vinyl variant of the The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, which is limited to 1,000 presses.

The recording is based off their acclaimed 1986 demo of the same name, which was re-recorded by the band’s core trio of Mike Patton (also the frontman of Faith No More), Trevor Dunn and Trey Spruance, alongside new members Scott Ian (who also plays guitar for Anthrax) and Dave Lombardo (who played drums for Slayer). This re-recording will be released a day prior to the stream on October 30. The original demo was seen as a milestone for experimental metal and crossover thrash.

Ian and Lombardo first joined with the group during their sold-out tour last fall, before being officially named as members earlier this year. The band have since jammed on a number of recordings including a cover of The Exploited’s “USA,” and the re-recorded versions of “Raping Your Mind,” and “Anarchy Up Your Anus,” which features new narration from comedian Rhea Pearlman. The band has also been working on new material, debuting a dystopian music video for their blistering new song “Eracist.”