Mr. Bungle Explores Dystopian Societies in New Video for “Eracist”

Home News Roy Lott September 24th, 2020 - 9:38 PM

Mr. Bungle has released their second single “Eracist” and its accompanying video from their much anticipated forthcoming album The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, a re-release of their 1986 album. The new song gives the old school metal sound that Mr. Bungle is best at, filled with heavy guitar and roaring vocals are heard throughout. Its video was directed by Derrick Scocchera with photography by Nicholas Finn Myggen. Its video is visually haunting, providing both vintage-like videos and pictures of miscellaneous things that can be disturbing. Check it out below.

“Eracist” serves as the follow-up to their previously released re-recorded single “Raping Your Mind” and also includes its newest members Scott Ian of Anthrax and Dave Lombardo, former drummer of Slayer. The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo is set for an October 30 release via Ipecac Recordings and is the first set of new music for the band in 21 years. Mr. Bungle hinted at a new album earlier this year, posting pictures via the band’s Instagram of a mixing board. It was then confirmed shortly after in an interview with Revolver Magazine.“That put all of us in the same room — me, Trevor, Mike and Lombardo — and Trevor brought it up again. Like, ‘We’re all standing here with Lombardo. Wouldn’t it be amazing if we did this?’ About a year later, Lombardo called me and suggested we surprise Patton for his birthday by doing a demo of these tunes.”

Member Mike Patton stated in a press release about the re-recording “Recording THIS music with THESE guys was an enormous head-rush of virtuosity and surprises every day in the studio,” He continues, “Trey’s video game-esque solos, Scott’s bionic right hand and cyborg-like precision, Dave’s caveman-meets-Bobby Brady-like drum fills, Trevor’s solid foundation and laser-focus to detail. There is nothing sweeter than getting your ass kicked by true comrades…where everyone has a singular drive and mission.”