 Musicians React to the Death of Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen - mxdwn Music

mxdwn Music

Menu

Musicians React to the Death of Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen

October 6th, 2020 - 7:33 PM

Musicians React to the Death of Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen

Legendary Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away earlier today at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer. The music world has since reacted to the late performer’s passing, as multiple artists from across genres such as Muse, Anthrax, John Mayer, Evanescence, Primitive Race, Pete Townsend and Tom Morello.

Ian showed off a signed photograph of a guitar that Van Halen presented him for his 50th birthday, which was also signed by the legendary performer. “50th birthday present from Eddie. 🤯 Mike Tempesta made it happen. Thanks Mike!!!” Ian wrote. He also did two more posts, discussing the time he met Van Halen at NAMM, and another one discussing how he was impressed as a youth by the famous Van Halen guitar solo that makes up the song “Eruption.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

50th birthday present from Eddie. 🤯 Mike Tempesta made it happen. Thanks Mike!!! Swipe for a close up. #EVH @mike_temp

A post shared by Scott Ian (@scottianthrax) on

Evanescence posted a heartfelt tribute to the musician, calling him “an inspiration and a legend in the world of rock.” Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction also gave a similar tribute, sharing a photo of the artist, alongside a caption that read “The maestro.”

Muse, Spoon Mark Lanegan and Benjamin Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan shared photos of the performer, doing what he did best on his guitar. Weinman stated that “Eddie was the only guitar player I ever saw that was always smiling,” and acknowledged his influence on the instrument.

Boy George expressed deep sorrow for the guitarist’s passing, stating that he was “gone too soon,” and said although he never met the performer, he admired him. Craig Wedren held a similar sentiment, giving the artist a deep debt of gratitude while underscoring his heartache at the news.

SXSW gave condolences with a simple heartbreak emoji, while Primitive Race simply stated “Rest In Peace Eddie Van Halen” alongside a sad face emoji.

Alessandro Cortini, who has done work with Nine Inch Nails, simply wrote “Goodbye King,” alongside a photo of the performer. Morello, who serves as the guitarist for Rage Against the Machine, uploaded an old performance of Van Halen from 1978.

Neal Schon, the guitarist of the rock outfit Journey, also posted a tribute to the late guitarist on social media. Journey frequently toured with the band during their heyday in the 1970s. Pop artist John Meyer also gave a tribute on his Instagram account.

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2020. All rights reserved.