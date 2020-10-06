Musicians React to the Death of Legendary Guitarist Eddie Van Halen

Home News Aaron Grech October 6th, 2020 - 7:33 PM

Legendary Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen passed away earlier today at the age of 65 after a battle with cancer. The music world has since reacted to the late performer’s passing, as multiple artists from across genres such as Muse, Anthrax, John Mayer, Evanescence, Primitive Race, Pete Townsend and Tom Morello.

Ian showed off a signed photograph of a guitar that Van Halen presented him for his 50th birthday, which was also signed by the legendary performer. “50th birthday present from Eddie. 🤯 Mike Tempesta made it happen. Thanks Mike!!!” Ian wrote. He also did two more posts, discussing the time he met Van Halen at NAMM, and another one discussing how he was impressed as a youth by the famous Van Halen guitar solo that makes up the song “Eruption.”

Evanescence posted a heartfelt tribute to the musician, calling him “an inspiration and a legend in the world of rock.” Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction also gave a similar tribute, sharing a photo of the artist, alongside a caption that read “The maestro.”

Eddie Van Halen was an inspiration and a legend in the world of rock and far beyond. A true innovator. We are heartbroken to hear of his passing. His music will live on forever! https://t.co/1MBsJ6SkuN — Evanescence (@evanescence) October 6, 2020

Muse, Spoon Mark Lanegan and Benjamin Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan shared photos of the performer, doing what he did best on his guitar. Weinman stated that “Eddie was the only guitar player I ever saw that was always smiling,” and acknowledged his influence on the instrument.

I’m absolutely gutted by this news. Dead from throat cancer. Eddie was the only guitar player I ever saw that was always smiling. The most influential guitar player of all time. #ripeddievanhalen

Stay away from those cigarettes kids. #eddievanhalen https://t.co/1ixyk12yn6 pic.twitter.com/xPZHUBId4a — Benjamin Weinman (@dillingerescpln) October 6, 2020

One of the greatest guitarists of all time! Rest in peace Eddie Van Halen pic.twitter.com/T0unvRXYmf — muse (@muse) October 6, 2020

Boy George expressed deep sorrow for the guitarist’s passing, stating that he was “gone too soon,” and said although he never met the performer, he admired him. Craig Wedren held a similar sentiment, giving the artist a deep debt of gratitude while underscoring his heartache at the news.

I’m tearful. Fucking, fucking, fucking cancer. Eddie Van Halen gone too soon. Total rock legend. Never met him but admired completely. Jump is a jam! https://t.co/IS63qxMxLY — Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) October 6, 2020

Virtually impossible to express what VH meant to boys like me, and what a deep debt of gratitude + heartache I feel.

A superhero is gone.

Thank you for teaching us how to

SWING SO FUCKING HARD. #RIPEddieVanHalen #RIPEVH @eddievanhalen @VanHalen pic.twitter.com/3AlksnxAYZ — Craig Wedren (@craigwedren) October 6, 2020

SXSW gave condolences with a simple heartbreak emoji, while Primitive Race simply stated “Rest In Peace Eddie Van Halen” alongside a sad face emoji.

Rest In Peace Eddie Van Halen. ☹️ — Primitive Race (@primitiverace) October 6, 2020

Alessandro Cortini, who has done work with Nine Inch Nails, simply wrote “Goodbye King,” alongside a photo of the performer. Morello, who serves as the guitarist for Rage Against the Machine, uploaded an old performance of Van Halen from 1978.

https://t.co/QjAj45KED8 Apex talent. An unparalleled titan in the annals of rock n roll. One of the greatest musicians in the history of mankind. Rest In Peace, King Edward — Tom Morello (@tmorello) October 6, 2020

Neal Schon, the guitarist of the rock outfit Journey, also posted a tribute to the late guitarist on social media. Journey frequently toured with the band during their heyday in the 1970s. Pop artist John Meyer also gave a tribute on his Instagram account.