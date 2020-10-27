Mike Patton on Mr. Bungle Recording New Material: “I Would Never Say No, But I Kinda Doubt It”

Home News Aaron Grech October 27th, 2020 - 9:41 PM

Mr. Bungle and Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton held a conversation with Consequence of Sound, where he discussed the possibility of the group recording new material. While Patton didn’t outright reject the notion, he stated that the group was “documenting a sound” that was unique to the group, and questioned whether they could make another record like their re-recording of The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo.

“‘You’re getting ahead of the skis there! I don’t know. Look, it could be fun,” Patton replied when asking about future work with the group. “So I would never say no, but I kinda doubt it. It’s just really like a moment in time and we’re documenting a sound that we had that really most people don’t understand. It illustrates basically where we came from, and I don’t know if we could do that twice.”

Their re-recorded demo will be released on October 30 and features contributions from the band’s founding trio of Patton, Trevor Dunn and Trey Spruance alongside new members Scott Ian the guitarist of Anthrax and Dave Lombardo Slayer’s founding drummer. The group released a music video for the project’s “Eracist” last month and will be hosting a live stream on Halloween, October 30.

Mr. Bungle released a cover of The Exploited’s “USA,” and the re-recorded versions of “Raping Your Mind,” and “Anarchy Up Your Anus,” earlier this year. Patton also revealed during the new Consequence of Sound interview that the new Tomahawk album was finished, while Dead Cross is currently on the way.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat