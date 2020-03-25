Trey Spruance Indicates Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo are Officially Members of Mr. Bungle

Home News Aaron Grech March 25th, 2020 - 10:20 AM

Scott Ian of the thrash metal band Anthrax and Dave Lombardo the co-founding drummer of thrash metal band Slayer recently joined experimental metal pioneers Mr. Bungle during their first set of reunion shows in over 20 years. This recent tour was only the beginning of their careers with the group however; according to a recent quote from Ian and Spruance, both musicians are now officially members of the band.

“Holy crap — the songs sound so great!” Ian was quoted for a piece by Revolver Magazine. “Every day at the studio is like Christmas morning for me — each song we finish another present. I don’t know if I’m more excited about this record as a fan of Mr. Bungle or as a member of Mr. Bungle. Either way, I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Spruance sat down with Revolver to discuss Ian and Lombardo’s recent roles during the re-recordings for their 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny. The group recently performed these songs in full for their recent set of reunion shows, alongside a list of numerous covers. The guitarist explained that Ian was a fan of Mr. Bungle, and that their invitation for him to play with the group was actually an invitation to join the band.

“Scott said he actually had the original fucking demo tape,” Spruance stated. “Which is saying something. But he didn’t really get it at first. He thought Patton was inviting him to a show. He didn’t get that we were inviting him to be in the band.”

Mr. Bungle came into contact Lombardo due to his relationship with the band’s lead vocalist and Faith No More frontman Mike Patton. Patton had worked with the musician as a member of Fantômas and Dead Cross. Their relationship with Ian was a little more recent, however Patton contacted the guitarist due to his innovative playing, which the group felt would be a perfect fit for their live shows and re-recordings.

“So Mike’s idea was to go to the source — the guy who inspired us with his right-hand riffing stuff,” Spruance explained in the interview. “To me, that was the right way to go. That music is locked into that era, and that consciousness is really important. So Scott Ian, if he were willing to do it, is a no-brainer. He’s the best guy in the world for that.”