Mr. Bungle Teasing Re-Recorded Version of “Raping Your Mind” with New Members Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo

Influential experimental metal outfit Mr. Bungle have teased a re-recorded version of “Raping Your Mind” from their iconic 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny. This new version, like the rest of the upcoming re-recorded demo, will include the band’s newest members Scott Ian of Anthrax and Dave Lombardo, best known for his work with Slayer. This upcoming demo will be released on August 13.

August 13th: Something wicked this way comes… pic.twitter.com/lWEf4NYiFs — MrBungle (@MrBungle) August 10, 2020

The teaser features the opening of the track, with clearer instrumentals made with modern production, as the breakdowns and roaring electric guitar chords shred throughout the brief clip. The original song features the group’s vocalist Mike Patton, the frontman of Faith No More, guitarist Trey Spruance and bassist Trevor Dunn, who bring their thrash metal best onto the raw recording, filled with plenty of hard hitting chords and aggressive energy.

Ian and Lombardo began their public collaboration with Mr. Bungle live last fall, when they toured with the reunited group after their 20 year hiatus. During their first live performance together they played The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny in its entirety.

Spruance previously stated that their plans for recording as a unit had been ongoing for over a year. “That put all of us in the same room — me, Trevor, Mike and Lombardo — and Trevor brought it up again. Like, ‘We’re all standing here with Lombardo. Wouldn’t it be amazing if we did this?’ About a year later, Lombardo called me and suggested we surprise Patton for his birthday by doing a demo of these tunes,” he explained.