Travis Barker and Run The Jewels Join Forces on New Hard-Hitting Song “Forever”

Alex Limbert August 1st, 2020 - 9:38 PM

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker teams up with Run the Jewels for a new track called “Forever” on the Elektra Entertainment label. The team last worked together for the track “All Due Respect” which is on Run the Jewel’s most recent album RTJ4. They have also played several live performances together, including one set at Coachellla.

“Forever” is a hard-hitting blend of boomy drums, vocal samples, bass synths, hand claps, gangsta rap vocals and piano. The song appears to be in G Minor with a tempo of 85 BPM. Overall, the song has some strong vocals, a nice groove and a solid bass line.

Barker has recently teamed up with several other artists to release singles including “Drums Drums Drums” with Wiz Khalifa, “Dogshit” with Jasiah and Nascar Aloe and “Gimme Brain” with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross. He has also teamed up with Ho99o9 to cover the Bad Brains’ song “Big Takeover” on the Black Power Live stream.

Barker has also recently launched his own record label, DTA Records, which operates in conjunction with Elektra Music Group. The new label serves as Barker’s outlet for genre-crossing collaborations and artist development. The drummer has collaborated with Lil Nas X, XXXTentacion, Halsey, Lil Peep, YUNGBLUD, Pharrell, 03 Greedo, Fever 333, nothing.nowhere and others. DTA has signed its first artist, jxdn, who recently released his debut single “Angels & Demons” which has over 21 million views and one million likes on YouTube.

Elektra Music Group is a member of the Warner Music Group and includes the labels Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, and Roadrunner and includes many artists such as Brandi Carlile, Coheed and Cambria, Fitz and the Tantrums, Gojira, Kaleo, Korn, Panic! At The Disco, Paramore, Slipknot, Sturgill Simpson, Tones and I, Twenty One Pilots, and others.

In addition to being Blink-182’s drummer, Barker is the full-time drummer for Transplants and is the exclusive drummer for Goldfinger and FEVER 333, producing their 2018 Grammy-nominated song “Made An America.”

According to “Forever’s” press release, “All proceeds from the song will be going to the Next Level Boys Academy, a charity that Killer Mike works closely with focused on helping young men avoid prison & develop into stable members of society.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson