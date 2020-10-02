Run The Jewels Change Date for Holy Calamavote Live Stream, and Announce Josh Homme, Zack de la Rocha and Mavis Staples as Guests

Home News Roy Lott October 2nd, 2020 - 1:38 AM

Due to a health scare in their crew that temporarily halted production, the broadcast for Run The Jewels’ televised concert special Holy Calamavote has been rescheduled for Saturday, October 17 at midnight ET on Adult Swim from its previous date, October 10. The televised performance will include a slew of guests eager to join in the show’s call to action for viewers to participate in the upcoming election. Guests include Mavis Staples, Zack de la Rocha, and Josh Homme as well as comedian Eric Andre, who will be acting as the event’s official Master of Ceremonies. Mor collaborations will be announced at a later time.

Holy Calamavote marks another major milestone for Run The Jewels, as they enter the rarified air of musicians with their own dedicated TV special. The show will see the group play their album RTJ4 released this past summer. The album also features previously released singles featured the singles “Yankee and The Brave,” “Ooh La La,” “Ju$t.” and “Out of Sight.”. RTJ4 also received much critical acclaim and is noted as one of the most prescient and important releases of the year.

One half of the duo, Killer Mike, has shown his political activism side more as the rapper made appearances at rallies in support of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ past presidential campaigns a swell as being heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter protests this year, He gave a viral speech where he told Atlanta residents “it is your duty not to burn your own house down.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela