Evanescence Releases New Song “Use My Voice” Featuring Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, Lindsey Stirling and More

Alternative rock band Evanescence have released a new single called “Use My Voice,” featuring the many women who contributed vocals to the quarantine-friendly recording of a catchy group chorus. The song was written as a non-affiliated attempt to encourage voting in the November U.S. presidential election.

Like the band said in their first teaser for the song, the voting campaign works with HeadCount, a non-partisan, non-profit voter registration organization that will be using www.UseMyVoice.org as their new campaign to make voting easier.

Among the guest appearances on the song are Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless, Sharon den Adel of Within Temptation, Deena Jakoub of Veridia, Lindsey Stirling, and Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee’s sisters Lori Le Bulloch and Carrie South, according to The PRP.

In a teaser video posted to Instagram last week, Lee shout out the featured vocalists, saying, “A very special thank you to all the incredible women who lent their voices to create the tidal wave of girl power on #UseMyVoice.”

Amy Lee recorded with Hale twice this year previously for Halestorm’s song, “Break In,” and a stripped back cover version of the tune. The Pretty Reckless released their first new single in three years this year, “Death by Rock and Roll.” Momsen has also released isolation covers of Elvis Costello’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love and Understanding” and Soundgarden’s “Halfway There.” Lindsey Stirling has also contributed new music through a theme song for mobile game Azur Lane, “What You’re Made Of,” which is similar to “Use My Voice” in being a feminist anthem.

“Use My Voice” is the third single released in promotion of Evanescence’s upcoming album The Bitter Truth. It’s different than the first two singles, “Wasted On You” and “The Game is Over,” for being more of an anthemic pop song built around a hook than the other songs. It’s also bolder with its political statement and call for women empowerment even though the lyrics are still pretty vague.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado