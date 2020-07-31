Halestorm Releases New Song “Break In” Featuring Amy Lee from Reimagined EP

Home News Ariel King July 31st, 2020 - 8:57 PM

Halestorm have released a new track with Evanescence’s Amy Lee. “Break In” comes from Halestorm’s upcoming Reimagined EP, the following tracks set for a release on August 14. The track first appeared in Halestorm’s 2012 album, The Strange Case Of…, with several performances of Lee joining Halestorm’s frontwoman, Lzzy Hale, for the track leading to fan requests for a version of the song featuring Lee to be released.

Beginning with soft sounds of a piano, Hale’s voice flows over as she is occasionally joined by low strums and pings of the guitar and piano. Her voice soars as she reaches the chorus, rising and carrying heavy emotion before fading back down. Lee soon joins in, the two harmonizing for the second verse as faint clashes and shimmers dance in the background. Both powerfully sing the lyrics “You let me fall apart without letting go/ Then you pick up the pieces and you make me whole/ I didn’t want to escape/ From the bricks that I laid down.” Hale’s voice buries underneath Lee’s, throughout the chorus, both swinging their voices up at various intervals and switching between high and low as they experiment with pitch.

Hale and Lee had performed a version of the song only a few months ago, singing in their respective home studios as they joined each other virtually. The newly released track sounds similar to their performance in May. Lee has also joined Halestorm on stage several times to perform the track live.

Reimagined will also feature a rework of Halestorm’s songs “I Get Off” and “I Am The Fire.” The EP will also include a cover of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” which had been another fan-requested item. The EP comes as Halestorm’s first full release since their 2018 album, Vicious.

Evanescence has released a slew of originals and covers since the nation-wide lockdown first started, including a music video for their track “Wasted On You,” a cover of Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” and their newest single, “The Game Is Over.” Evanescence will also be releasing a new album sometime this year called The Bitter Truth, however an official release date has yet to be announced.

Reimagined EP Track List

1. “I Get Off”

2. “I Miss The Misery”

3. “I Am The Fire”

4. “Break In” (Feat. Amy Lee)

5. I Will Always Love You”

6. “Mz. Hyde”