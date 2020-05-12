Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless Covers Elvis Costello’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace Love and Understanding” for Fearless Records at Home Live Stream

Home News Drew Feinerman May 12th, 2020 - 11:43 AM

The Pretty Reckless front woman Taylor Momsen participated in the Fearless Records’ Fearless At Home virtual music festival this past weekend on Saturday, May 9th, and performed a cover of Elvis Costello’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding” during her set. The virtual festival took place in order to raise money for Crew Nation, a global relief fund raising money for live music crews who are currently out of work.

Momsen’s cover of the Costello classic is slower and less energetic, and much more fitting considering current global circumstances, and the purpose of the festival. The somber vocal performance provided by Momsen over her acoustic guitar backing is both delicate and powerful, as Momsen delivers an uplifting and enlightening rendition of the song. While her cover doesn’t entirely fit the mold of the original, the cover is fitting with the times, and performed with grace and beauty.

Momsen and The Pretty Reckless signed with Fearless Records just last week, and the band announced plans to release new music soon following their signing. The band was initially set to tour this spring following the release of their music, but both the release date of their new album, Death By Rock and Roll, as well as their tour have been postponed.

The band’s last stint of touring saw them performing live with Soundgarden during their last performance prior to the untimely death of Chris Cornell. Momsen herself performed with Soundgarden during a Chris Cornell tribute concert, joining surviving members to sing “Rusty Cage.”

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin