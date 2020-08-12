Evanescence Releases Video Previewing New Song “Use My Voice” Featuring Taylor Momsen, Lzzy Hale, Lindsey Stirling and More

Home News Ariel King August 12th, 2020 - 9:14 PM

Evanescence have teased their new song, “Use My Voice,” with a short video. Taylor Momsen, Lzzy Hale, Lindsey Sterling and many more have also made appearances in the short video tease. The short teaser video was posted on the official Evanescence Instagram, with “Use My Voice” set for release on August 14 and comes from the band’s upcoming album, The Bitter Truth.

The track has Evanescence teaming up with Headcount, a non-partisan, non-profit voter registration organization. “Use My Voice” hopes to encourage fans to get out and vote in the upcoming November presidential election.

“One of the most exciting parts of making our new song was getting a little help from our friends,” Evanescence said on their Instagram post. “A very special thank you to all the incredible women who lent their voices to create the tidal wave of girl power on #UseMy Voice.”

Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, Deena Jakoub, Lindsey Stirling, Taylor Momsen of Pretty Reckless, Sharon Den Adel of Within Temptation, Amy McLawhorn, Lori Lee Bulloch and Carrie South all join Evanescence for the new track. Each featured artist flashes onscreen as they briefly sing a short lyric, with only a short tease of the track being revealed. Evanescene’s Amy Lee rings her voice as she is joined by each singer, all of them providing backing vocals while Lee delivers a powerful verse amid heavy guitars and bashing drums.

Lee has joined Hale several times over the past few months, with the two releasing an updated version of Halestorm’s “Break In” late last month after performing a duet of the song in May. “Use My Voice” will be the third single to be released from Evanescence’s upcoming album, and follows “The Game is Over” and “Wasted On You.” Evanescence and Within Temptation were initially planning to embark on their Worlds Collide tour this upcoming fall, however the tour has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado