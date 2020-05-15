The Pretty Reckless Release Raucously Hard Edged New Song “Death By Rock and Roll”

Home News Ariel King May 15th, 2020 - 5:59 PM

After being teased since last November, The Pretty Reckless have finally released the first single off their upcoming album. “Death By Rock and Roll” is the title song from their newest album and comes a week after the band announced they had signed to Fearless Records, promising new music and a full album soon.

The Pretty Reckless create an instant rock anthem with their electrifying guitar solos and powerful beating drums reflective of ‘80s hard rock. “Death By Rock and Roll” lends heavy guitars as Taylor Momsen’s throaty voice purrs while she describes how she wants her tomb stone to read the words “Death by Rock and Roll.”

“In a lot of ways, this new album feels like a rebirth and our first single, ‘Death by Rock and Roll,’ represents that salvation that my favorite music brings me,” Momsen said in a press statement. “Rock is freedom and this song is about living life the way you want, and now that belongs to everyone who listens.”

The song has been dedicated to the band’s late producer, Kato Khandwala, who produced their last three albums. Khandwala passed in 2018 after sustaining injuries in a motorcycle accident, and Momsen honors him with the lyrics “I wanna go with a motorcycle crash.”

The band announced in April that they had completed their upcoming album and planned on releasing singles soon. With COVID-19, the band was forced to postpone their spring Death By Rock and Roll tour until October.

Last weekend Momsen performed Elvis Costello’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding” as part of her set for Fearless At Home. “Death By Rock and Roll” is the band’s first release since their 2016 album, Who You Selling For. The Pretty Reckless have not yet announced when their new album will be dropped.