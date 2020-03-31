Foo Fighters Announces Rescheduled Winter 2020 Van Tour Dates

Seattle based post grunge icons Foo Fighters have announced the rescheduled dates of their Van Tour that was originally set to take place throughout April and May this year. The tour was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and around the world.
The tour was meant to chronicle the original path that the trio of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, and Pat Smear took when the first toured as the Foo Fighters 25 years ago. While they initially played at small venues in more intimate settings, the 2020 Van Tour was set to take place in much larger arenas.
In addition to the tour, Dave Grohl has confirmed that the band’s newest album is finished, although there has not yet been an announcement regarding the official release date. Furthermore, expect to see special appearances by Chris Stapleton, The Go-Gos, Pharrell Williams, Band of Horses Durand Jones & The Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny and Radkey.
Foo Fighters have been a rock staple since Grohl formed the band in the 1990’s after the untimely breakup of Nirvana. The band has sold over 12 million albums and won 12 Grammy Awards, including four separate Best Album awards throughout their 25 years being active.
Check out the Foo Fighters’ reschedules Van Tour dates below:
FOO FIGHTERS VAN TOUR 2020
RESCHEDULED SHOWS
04/12 – Phoenix, Arizona – Talking Stick Resort Arena
04/14 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Santa Ana Star Center
04/16 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Chesapeake Energy Arena
04/18 – Wichita, Kansas – INTRUST Bank Arena
04/20 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena
05/10 – Green Bay, Wisconsin – Resch Center
05/12 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena
05/14 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center
05/18 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Arena
05/20 – Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre10/01 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre
10/03 – Celevland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/05 – Detriot, MI – Little Caesars Arena
10/07 – Grand Raipds, MI – Van Andel Arena
10/09 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
10/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
10/15 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
10/17 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
12/01 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
12/03 – Albuquerque, NM – Santa Ana Star Center
12/05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena