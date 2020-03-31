Foo Fighters Announces Rescheduled Winter 2020 Van Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman March 31st, 2020 - 4:11 PM

Seattle based post grunge icons Foo Fighters have announced the rescheduled dates of their Van Tour that was originally set to take place throughout April and May this year. The tour was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and around the world.

The tour was meant to chronicle the original path that the trio of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, and Pat Smear took when the first toured as the Foo Fighters 25 years ago. While they initially played at small venues in more intimate settings, the 2020 Van Tour was set to take place in much larger arenas.

In addition to the tour, Dave Grohl has confirmed that the band’s newest album is finished, although there has not yet been an announcement regarding the official release date. Furthermore, expect to see special appearances by Chris Stapleton, The Go-Gos, Pharrell Williams, Band of Horses Durand Jones & The Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny and Radkey.

Foo Fighters have been a rock staple since Grohl formed the band in the 1990’s after the untimely breakup of Nirvana. The band has sold over 12 million albums and won 12 Grammy Awards, including four separate Best Album awards throughout their 25 years being active.

Check out the Foo Fighters’ reschedules Van Tour dates below:

FOO FIGHTERS VAN TOUR 2020

RESCHEDULED SHOWS

04/12 – Phoenix, Arizona – Talking Stick Resort Arena

04/14 – Albuquerque, New Mexico – Santa Ana Star Center

04/16 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Chesapeake Energy Arena

04/18 – Wichita, Kansas – INTRUST Bank Arena

04/20 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena

05/10 – Green Bay, Wisconsin – Resch Center

05/12 – Grand Rapids, Michigan – Van Andel Arena

05/14 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Center

05/18 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Arena

05/20 – Hamilton, Ontario – FirstOntario Centre

10/01 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

10/03 – Celevland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/05 – Detriot, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/07 – Grand Raipds, MI – Van Andel Arena

10/09 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

10/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

10/15 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

10/17 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

12/01 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

12/03 – Albuquerque, NM – Santa Ana Star Center

12/05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena