Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters’ New Album Is Finished and It Contains a 25-Year-Old Riff

Prepare your headphones and speakers, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl has announced the band’s new album is finished! The upcoming album includes a guitar riff that has been in the making for the past 25 years.

“Some of those songs, the best ones happen in 45 minutes,” Grohl said. “Then there’s other songs, there’s a riff on the new record I’ve been working on for 25 years. The first time I demoed it was in my basement in Seattle.”

Right before the announcement of the new album, Foo Fighters surprised released a new live EP, which was recorded in Roswell, NM, in honor of the Area 51 Raid Day. The album contains 7 live tracks.

Foo Fighters are set to perform at the The New Orleans Jazz festival on the weekends of Apr. 23 and Apr. 30, in New Orleans, LA. Afterwards, the band will be heading to Europe to perform at the Rock in Rio Lisbon, on the weekends of Jun. 20 and 27, in Lisbon, Portugal as the headlining act, alongside The National and Camila Cabello.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz