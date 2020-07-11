Bon Iver Cancels Three 2020 Tour Dates Intended to Spur Voting

Home News Paige Willis July 11th, 2020 - 1:09 PM

During these unprecedented times, with coronavirus, riots around the globe, American’s still have an election to think about. In November, citizens from all 50 states will be voting for our next president.

A lot of celebrities and artists enjoy speaking out about their political views including the band Bon Iver. The group had been planning on performing a few dates for in their home state of Wisconsin, however those dates have been cancelled.

It is no surprise that more shows are having to be postponed or cancelled due to the relentless Coronavirus. Although, Bon Iver had intentions with this specific set of shows.

Bon Iver’s manager had the idea to incentivize the shows meant to take place in October. The incentive would be that if ticket purchasers registered to vote they would be able to purchase tickets on presale.

With the upcoming election many are eager to see a new president take office, as there are those who are eager to see our current president have another term. This effort in particular was in hopes that new younger registered voters would vote president Trump out of office.

There are many European dates as well that have been previously, either postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus.

The American dates were planned for October before they were cancelled. “Skinny Love” performers explained in a tweet about the European dates, “It is with great care and empathy to all involved that we announce the rescheduling of the below tour dates in Europe and the UK to January 2021”

46 for 46 Tour Dates: