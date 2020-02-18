Foo Fighters Announces Summer 2020 25th Anniversary Tour Dates Retracing the Path of Band’s First 1995 Van Tour

Home News Drew Feinerman February 18th, 2020 - 1:25 PM

Seattle based post-grunge icons Foo Fighters have announced their Summer 2020 25th anniversary tour, which will follow the same path that the original trio of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, and Pat Smear originally took when they first hit the road to tour 25 years ago. This time around, however, the band will not play in the smaller venues that they originally made their name in, but rather in bigger venues and arenas in the same cities. The tour will begin on April 12 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, and will end on May 20th at the FirstOntario Centre in Ontario, Canada.

Fans of the tour will enjoy a special surprise in addition to seeing Foo Fighters live; sneak peeks from Grohl’s new documentary What Drives Us will be played at all of the concerts before Foo Fighters take the stage. What Drives Us explores the motivations of bands that leave their friends and families behind for months, sometimes years at a time, and the stories that occur along the way when a band hits the road. Expect to see interviews from members of Black Flag and Dead Kennedys to Metallica and The Beatles, and many, many more.

Last Week, Grohl announced that the new Foo Fighters album has been finished. While the band has not released a studio album since Concrete and Gold in 2017, the band released NewLive EP in September of last year. The EP, which was recorded in Roswell, New Mexico, was released in honor of Area 51 day that took the Internet by a storm during September of 2019. In addition to their 25th anniversary tour, Foo Fighters are set to play at Rock In Rio Lisbon, Nova Rock Festival in Vienna, Austria, the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada, and Boston Calling.

Check out the official tour flyer, as well as the tour dates and locations, below:

Foo Fighters Van tour 2020:

4/12 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

4/14 – Albuquerque, NM – Santa Ana Star Center

4/16 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

4/18 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

4/20 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

5/10 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

5/12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

5/14 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

5/18 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Arena

5/20 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz