Foo Fighters Cancel DC Jam Festival Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

April 27th, 2020

Alternative rock legends Foo Fighters have officially cancelled their DC Jam Festival due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The PRP, adding it to the long list of festivals that have been cancelled and postponed because of the virus. The festival, which was planned in order to celebrate the band’s 25th anniversary of their first studio album, was set to take place at the FedExField in Landover, Maryland, right nearby the national’s capital.

Other notable artists who were set to perform at the festival include Chris Stapleton, The Go-Gos, Pharrell Williams, Band of Horses Durand Jones & The Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny and Radkey. The festival was supposed to occur on July 4th of this year.

Foo Fighters have been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as their 25th anniversary tour was largely postponed and rescheduled. The band has been equally active supporting hurting musicians and artists throughout the pandemic, and recently streamed their 2006 Hyde Park London concert in an effort to raise money for MusiCares. The band has already raised $9600 from the video.

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the band recently collaborated with a number of English based artists to release a cover of the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These,” in an effort to raise money for BBC’s Children in Need and Comic Relief. Ellie Goulding, Sigrid, Dua Lipa, Members of Royal Blood, Biffy Clyro, AJ Tracey, Sean Paul, Foreplay’s Chris Martin, Sam Fender and others all participated in the Foo Fighters cover.

