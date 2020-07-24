Kanye West’s New Album DONDE Still Hasn’t Been Released

Home News Paige Willis July 24th, 2020 - 1:52 PM

Kanye West’s new album that was expected to be released today still has not been released. His last album, Jesus Is King was dropped twelve hours late on the day that it was meant to be released, so this might be a repeat of album drops past.

Kanye and his family have been the focus of recent news as of late in relation to his presidential campaign and his mental state. However, the album could be assumed to be sentimental because the rapper had decided to name this album after his mother Donda.

After the rapper announced his run for presidency there was some confusion as to whether or not he was a legitimate candidate. The confusion behind his legitimacy as a candidate originated from his polling at 2% and then deciding to drop out of the race abruptly. After reports of the rapper dropping out came too soon after he filed with the Federal Election Commission, and will appear on the Oklahoma ballot.

West missed the deadline to be included on the South Carolina ballot, which lead to him asking his fans through twitter to sign a petition for him to be placed on the ballot. There also has been much controversy surrounding some of Kanye West’s decisions, for example accepting millions of dollars from the Federal Pandemic Loan Program for his billion dollar company Yeezy, while other large corporations returned the money for small businesses.

Controversy also surrounds Kanye based off of his comments about Harriet Tubman saying that “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves work for other white people.” At the last minute campaign rally West also spoke about personal family issues pertaining to the decision that he claims that he made with wife Kim Kardashian West to keep their eldest daughter after contemplating terminating the pregnancy.

Sharing the information has caused much gossip related to the celebrity couple, and has lead to the question of Kanye’s mental health after multiple tweets that he claimed his wife was trying to get him “locked up.” The Kardashian sister took to Instagram to ask the media for “compassion and empathy that is needed so we can get through this.”