Kanye West Tweets to The Mars Volta: “We Need To Finish The Album”

Hip hop artist and prospective presidential candidate Kanye West went on a Twitter spree last night and ended up tweeting at progressive rock band The Mars Volta, who broke up in 2012. West tweeted “The Mars Volta we need to finish the album,” although the band did not respond to his tweet. His tweet featured a clip of a marathon runner, while The Mars Volta song “The Widow,” from their acclaimed 2005 studio album Frances the Mute, played in the background.

The Mars Volta we need to finish the album pic.twitter.com/oA5cc7pyhb — ye (@kanyewest) July 22, 2020

It is unknown whether both artists have worked on an upcoming project, however the rapper is a noted rock fan and has worked with the likes of Bon Iver, Paul McCartney and Jon Brion in the past. He has also been influenced by numerous rock outfits including U2, Led Zeppelin. The Rolling Stones and King Crimson.

West has had a pretty hectic year so far, with an upcoming album release called DONDA, which had previously been titled as God’s Country. In regards to his presidential run, West was recently placed on the Oklahoma ballot, but did not turn in the signatures required to be placed on the South Carolina ballot. The run was also marred by a heavily scrutinized rally in South Carolina, where West made a controversial statement regarding Harriet Tubman and appeared to have a breakdown during a discussion about abortion.

On The Mars Volta side, the band’s frontman Cedric-Bixler Zavala suggested that a reunion is happening, however there haven’t been any further announcements since his claim last May.