Chance the Rapper Suggests in Tweets He Trusts Kanye West More than Joe Biden

Kanye West’s presidential bid has gotten a fair share of detractors from members of the hip hop community such as Will.I.Am, however fellow rapper and Chicago-native Chance the Rapper recently added his own opinion regarding this candidacy. While Chance did not specifically endorse Kanye’s run for president, he did make a series of tweets questioning why people support Democratic nominee Joe Biden, while stating “I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way,” in a recent Tweet.

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Chance started this discussion by retweeting West’s most recent song “DONDA,” which premiered on Twitter earlier this morning. During his retweet the rapper stated “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh.”

And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

His later posts would continue this discussion after he asked his followers if they were more “pro biden” or “anti ye” regarding this candidacy. A follow-up tweet also asked if they were “pro two party system.”

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Are we pro two-party system? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

He later stated that he hopes whichever candidate they endorse will “abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness.” These are typically seen as progressive causes, with prison abolition seeing some prominent support among some in the Black Lives Matter circles, although it has been championed by prominent Black activists and scholars such as Angela Davis for decades.

Ok this is me slowly trying to get down from this hill without falling and dying:

Whoever you vote for I hope they abolish the prison system as we know it, honor black reparations and all treaties with Indigenous folk and lastly end homelessness. Whomever that may be God bless em — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

After some intense dialogue on social media, Chance discussed the improbability of West ever being elected, as he missed several major deadlines to announce his formal candidacy in several state and as of press time, has not officially registered to run. In addition, the rapper explained that he now understands that many people who are voting for Biden aren’t doing so “enthusiastically,” before adding that he supports “black liberation,” while rejecting a “endorsement” from actor Terry Crews who retweeted one of Chance’s statements. Crews, who recently attracted controversy regarding a tweet about “Black supremacy,” denied endorsing Chance at all.

Ok sprinting down the hill now:

I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Never endorsed you bro https://t.co/wMMaPzwGwx — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 13, 2020

Chance teased some songs featuring Young Thug, Daniel Caesar and Lil Wayne earlier this year. The performer also teamed up with West for a Kobe Bryant tribute during a Sunday Service performance. His most recent studio album The Big Day came out last year.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna