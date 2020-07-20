Kanye West’s Impromptu Campaign Rally Includes Claims that Harriet Tubman Didn’t Actually Free the Slaves and Everyone with a Baby Should Get $1 Million

Home News Aaron Grech July 20th, 2020 - 11:31 AM

Kanye West’s run for president is continuing forward as he attempts to land on the presidential ballots in South Carolina and several other states prior to their deadlines. Over the weekend West made an impromptu campaign rally at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, where he spoke, allowed audience discourse and took questions for about an hour without a stage or microphone.

During the hour long event, West made a series of claims, including a notorious statement regarding Harriet Tubman; a notable slavery abolition figure who helped numerous runaway slaves escape to the north during the 19th century. “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves work for other white people,” West stated during the rally.

The discussion then went on to focus on his domestic life, as West discussed his personal experiences with abortion, before breaking down and crying. West stated that his father wanted to have him aborted and that his mother “saved” him from the procedure. During the breakdown he also revealed that he debated aborting his own daughter, North West, before reconsidering.

Despite his breakdown, West appeared to have walked back on his earlier statements regarding an anti-abortion stance, stating that he believes it should be legal, but that everyone with a baby should be given a million dollars, to discourage the practice. While West admitted that he would not have the funding to enact this, he suggested that Israel and African countries may help support this proposal.

#WATCH: Kanye West breaks down in tears while talking about abortion in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/M1h5fnxG6G — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) July 19, 2020

“In 2020 abortion should be legal, but the option of ‘maximum increase’ should be available,” West stated. “‘Maximum increase’ is everyone who has a baby gets a million dollars.”

According to the Daily Mail, West also stated that he wanted to talk to George Soros about building houses for the Black community and with Mark Zuckerberg to discuss internet connectivity in Africa. West’s tumultuous run has seen some results as he polled at 2 percent nationally after declaring his run. He is currently on the ballot in Oklahoma.