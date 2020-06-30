Kanye West Complies Footage of BLM Protests, COVID-19 Patients, Sunday Service and GTA in New Video for “Wash Us In The Blood” with Travis Scott

Home News Aaron Grech June 30th, 2020 - 11:51 AM

Kanye West has released a new music video for “Wash Us In The Blood,” which will be featured on his forthcoming album tentatively titled God’s Country. The album title, single art and a brief clip from the visual were uploaded on social media yesterday, while this latest video was directed by visual artist Arthur Jafa.

“Wash Us In The Blood” is visually experimental, showing West with a face mask reminiscent of his Yeezus era, cut between clips of Black Livers Matter protests, twerking and fighting videos similar to the content feature on World Star Hip Hop, COVID-19 patients, clips of the Grand Theft Auto videogame series and clips of Black gospel singers. The final clip shows the Sunday Service Choir and West’s daughter North West, as the artists says “Wash us in the blood of Jesus.”

The track shows a gradual progression for West, who has steadily ventured into more experimental sonic territory during the past decade. The song’s aggression harkens back to Yeezus once again, while its experimental synths and tribal drum beat take influences from works such as The Life of Pablo and ye. The track is also heavily political, discussing the many things that have historically harmed the Black community such as slavery and systemic racism.

West has also put his massive wealth to help out the Black Lives Matter movement and donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. The artist also teased a trailer for a Kids See Ghosts animated program, starring himself and Kid Cudi, which is named after their titular musical duo.