Will.I.Am Calls Kanye West’s Presidential Candidacy Announcement “A Dangerous Thing to Be Playing With”

Black Eyed Peas founder Will.I.Am recently called out hip hop icon Kanye West and his recent decision to announce his intentions to enter the 2020 presidential bid. According to Mirror UK, when asked about West’s presidential ambitions, Will remarked, “Whatever! It’s a dangerous thing to be playing with. If you’re not serious, you don’t play with that, especially now.”

Will, clearly frustrated with West, also added, “Like what the f***, seriously, I don’t even know what like community service you do.” He goes on to explain how he has used his position and platform to benefit communities of color: “There’s so many ways to help our communities other than politics and you don’t have to run for office to change people’s lives for the better. For the past 11 years I went back to the ghetto where I’m from and started a school. I started with 65 kids – now I have 720 kids and growing.”

This incident is not the first time Will.I.Am has publicly spoken out against West; back in 2018, when West made controversial comments calling slavery a “choice,” Will responded that the comment was “one of the most ignorant statements that anybody who came from the hood could ever say about their ancestors.”

The Black Eyed Peas have recently released their new album Translation, and featured prominent artists such as J Balvin, Shakira, Tyga, French Montana and others.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz