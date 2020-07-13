Kanye West Polling at 2% in First National Poll Since Announcing Plans to Run for President Taking Votes from Trump

Home News Aaron Grech July 13th, 2020 - 8:29 PM

Hip hop artist Kanye West announced his intent to run for president on July 4 and is now polling at 2 percent in the first national poll since his announcement. This latest poll shows that his candidacy has not effected Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s current run, as he maintains a strong 48 percent with or without West included in the poll. President and Republican incumbent Donald Trump however, saw a slight drop from 40 to 39 percent when West was included.

National Poll:

Biden 48% (+8)

Trump 40%

Jorgensen (L) 1%

Hawkins (G) 1% When @kanyewest included in the poll:

Biden 48% (+9)

Trump 39%

West 2%

Jorgensen (L) 2%

Hawkins (G) 1%@RedfieldWilton (July 9) — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 13, 2020

Despite announcing his intention to run, West has missed the deadlines to announce his candidacy in several major states and has not yet formally declared his candidacy. The artist recently held an interview with Forbes, where he proposed a number of systemic overhauls to address racism and police brutality, while also promoting debunked anti-vaxx conspiracy theories.

His recent announcement has attracted a variety of responses. Black Eyed Peas member Will.I.Am called this candidacy “a dangerous thing to be playing with,” while fellow rapper and Chicago native opened a dialogue where it appeared that he suggested that he trusted West more than Biden, before clarifying that he believed in Black liberation. West’s clothing company Yeezy has also come under fire due to receiving millions from a pandemic loan program, despite its valuation at over a billion dollars.

The rapper recently premiered two new songs “DONDA” and “Wash Us In The Blood.” The latter track will be featured on his forthcoming album God’s Country.