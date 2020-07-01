Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Song with Skrillex, Kanye West and fka Twigs

Home News Paige Willis July 1st, 2020 - 4:37 PM

A new song has just been released by Ty Dolla $ign with Skrillex, Kanye West and FKA Twigs. The new song is called “Ego Death” and the collaborative resources of these four artists have created a dance hall r&b blend during times of isolation.

Ty Dolla $ign, who was just featured on a tribute song for Mac Miller with Lil B earlier this year, carries the first verse and chorus of the song. Kanye West is also featured in the second verse of the album, who just put together a new music video for his song with Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood,” which includes footage of COVID-19 coverage, the Black Lives Matter movement and Sunday Service.

Skirllex includes a contrast to the song that provides a unique sound. The song includes dance hall beats with r&b and hints of house music. Skrillex also just performed Lights All Night in 2019 for new years eve before the Coronavirus hit America.

FKA Twigs is featured in the outro of the song with Queen Latifah. In the verse they talk about how you have to go through certain things like the title of the song “Ego Death,” to rise above and become something greater than that. FKA Twigs was supposed to perform at the Fox Pomona back in April but was like most other shows in America and around the world had been cancelled because of the pandemic.

