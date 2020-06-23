Ohana Festival Secures Identical Lineup After Postponing 2020 Festival to 2021 Including Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon and Pretenders

Home News Aaron Grech June 23rd, 2020 - 12:04 PM

Ohana Festival 2020 was cancelled this year, but fans who would like to catch its stellar lineup including Pearl Jam, Mac DeMarco, Sharon Van Etten, Kings of Leon, Broken Social Scene and The Pretenders are in luck; the festival has secured an identical lineup for 2021. The event is scheduled to take place from September 24 to 26 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.

Event organizers posted a message on their Facebook page indicating that it was postponed this year due to safety measures, which are still in place across most large metropolitan areas in the country. Tickets for this year’s event will be honored for 2021, however ticket holders will be notified by the event regarding refunds in the near future.

Pearl Jam were forced to postpone their own spring tour this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have made a couple of live stream appearances during the shutdown. The band featured climate change activist Greta Thunberg in their video for “Retrograde” earlier this year and debuted a gigaton hotline to promote their upcoming album.

The Pretenders will be releasing their next studio album Hate For Sale next month, which is supported by the singles “The Buzz” and its title track. The band’s lead vocalist Chrissi Hynde released a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Standing In The Doorway,” which was originally featured on his 1997 studio album Time Out of Mind.

Van Etten recently teamed up with Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age for a cover of “(What’s So Funny) Bout Peace Love and Understanding,” earlier this year. Van Etten teamed up with Fountains of Wayne several times this year in honor of the band’s late frontman Adam Schlesinger, who passed away from COVID-19 complications this year.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried