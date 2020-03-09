Ohana Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket And The Pretenders

Home News Luke Hanson March 9th, 2020 - 8:21 PM

The Ohana Festival has announced its 2020 lineup. Emanating from Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, over the weekend of September 25 to 27, the fifth annual iteration of the festival will feature performances from rock stalwarts Pearl Jam, My Morning Jacket and The Pretenders, amongst many other high-profile acts.

The Festival was created in 2015 by multi-instrumentalist, Pearl Jam co-founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Eddie Vedder. He will be performing a solo headlining set Saturday, September 26, as well as with Pearl Jam during its headlining set the following night. He has performed at every iteration of the Festival since its inception. Pearl Jam will be releasing Gigaton, their eleventh studio album and first since 2013, later this month. The band had planned a spring tour but announced a postponement on March 9 due to the coronavirus.

The Festival benefits several local organizations. Portions of ticket sales and other proceeds go to the San Onofre Parks Foundation, the Doheny State Beach Foundation, the Rob Machado Foundation, Sea Legacy and the Surfrider Foundation, as well as others. Along with myriad musical acts, the Festival features multiple panels with conservationists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers.

Along with Vedder and Pearl Jam, other headliners include American rockers Kings of Leon and My Morning Jacket on Friday, singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers on Saturday and English-American rock band The Pretenders on Sunday.

The Festival will take place at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, from September 25 to 27. Single-day and weekend general admission and VIP tickets can be found on the Festival website.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried